3 injured after crash involving school bus in Ohio

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were injured after a crash involving a school bus in Ohio on Monday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The crash happened in Fulton County around 11:30 a.m. at County Road 6 and County Road S.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 68-year-old Evergreen Local Schools employee was test-driving the 2026 Blue Bird school bus at the time of the crash.

The bus driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign on County Road 6 and was hit by an oncoming car, WTOL-11 reported.

A 45-year-old from South Dakota was heading eastbound on County Road S when the bus pulled in front of them.

The impact from the crash caused the school bus to go off the road and hit a sign.

The bus driver and a passenger in the other car both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.

The driver from South Dakota was flown to a Toledo-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WTOL-11 reported.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

