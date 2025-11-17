3 injured after hit-and-run involving a buggy

WILLIAMS COUNTY — A woman and two children were injured after a hit-and-run with a buggy on Wednesday evening in Williams County.
A 27-year-old woman was driving the buggy with two children when it was hit 6 miles northwest of Bryan, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.
All three people in the buggy were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the vehicle that hit the buggy was a white Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Silverado hit the back of the buggy while both were traveling on County Road G near County Road 10.
OSHP said they have not identified the truck driver or located the vehicle.
