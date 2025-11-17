3 injured after hit-and-run involving a buggy

WILLIAMS COUNTY — A woman and two children were injured after a hit-and-run with a buggy on Wednesday evening in Williams County.

A 27-year-old woman was driving the buggy with two children when it was hit 6 miles northwest of Bryan, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

All three people in the buggy were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the vehicle that hit the buggy was a white Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado hit the back of the buggy while both were traveling on County Road G near County Road 10.

OSHP said they have not identified the truck driver or located the vehicle.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group