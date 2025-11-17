3 injured after hit-and-run involving a buggy

Police car
3 injured after hit-and-run involving a buggy (Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WILLIAMS COUNTY — A woman and two children were injured after a hit-and-run with a buggy on Wednesday evening in Williams County.

A 27-year-old woman was driving the buggy with two children when it was hit 6 miles northwest of Bryan, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

All three people in the buggy were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the vehicle that hit the buggy was a white Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado hit the back of the buggy while both were traveling on County Road G near County Road 10.

OSHP said they have not identified the truck driver or located the vehicle.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!