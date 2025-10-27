3 injured after wrong-way crash involving OSHP cruiser

ATHENS COUNTY — Three people were injured after a wrong-way crash involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) cruiser on Saturday night.
Around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Troopers were dispatched to U.S. Route 50 just west of Hopper Road in Athens County on reports of a crash, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
A Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck an OSHP cruiser head-on.
After hitting the cruiser, the Pontiac continued eastbound and hit a Ford Fiesta, WBNS-10 TV reported.
The driver of the Pontiac was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
The trooper was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries before being released, WBNS-10 TV reported.
The driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, and charges are expected to be filed, WBNS-10 TV reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
