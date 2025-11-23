3 people hospitalized after shooting at area bar

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in a Cincinnati bar early Sunday morning.

Cincinnati Police responded to Over-the-Rhine just before 1:30 am from a ShotSpotter notification in the 1900 block of Elm St, according to our news partner, WCPO.

Officers blocked off the scene and spoke with witnesses.

Three people were taken to an area hospital by private vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

The suspect was seen driving a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Neighbors are calling for the closure of Over-the-Rhine after a quadruple shooting that happened earlier in the month.

Residents said they’ve been dealing with unruly patrons who come and go from Elm St. to Findlay St. for months. Some of the complaints include leaving trash, playing loud music, speeding down the street, drinking on the sidewalk, smoking weed outside, and street fighting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

