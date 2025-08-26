3 people, including juvenile injured in crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Three people, including a juvenile, were injured in a crash in Darke County Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:09 p.m. Monday, Darke County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 118 and Beamsville-Unions City Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation showed that a car driven by 36-year-old Francisco Sierra of Union City, Indiana, was traveling north on SR 118.

An SUV driven by 26-year-old Ashlyn Swank of Rossburg was traveling south on SR 118.

Sierra failed to yield when turning left and was struck by Swank’s SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

Swank and her juvenile passenger were taken to Coldwater Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sierra was taken to Wayne Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries as well.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group