3 people killed, 1 injured in head-on crash

DELAWARE COUNTY — Three people were killed and one other was injured in a head-on crash on Friday night.

Around 10:10 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to reports of a crash on Hoskins Road in Delaware County, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

A Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Hoskins Road at the same time that a Dodge Dart was traveling westbound on Hoskins.

The two vehicles collided head-on in the middle of the roadway, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The driver of the Civic, 19-year-old Olivia Kroft, and two occupants, 23-year-old Breyden Floyd and 19-year-old Michael Pinkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dart was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries, WBNS-10 TV reported.

None of the occupants of the Civic were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, while the driver of the Dart wore theirs, according to OSHP troopers.

It is unclear at this time whether any impairment or other distractions played a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

