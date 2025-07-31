3 people seriously injured after crash in Auglaize County

Conant Crash Auglaize County
By WHIO Staff

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Three people were seriously injured after a crash in Auglaize County Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Troopers with the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to the intersection of SR 197 and Conant Road in Logan Township on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

According to the OSHP, a white SUV was traveling south on Conant Road, and a blue pickup truck was traveling west on SR 197.

At the intersection of SR 197 and Conant Road, the SUV failed to yield at a stop sign, colliding with the pickup.

Both vehicles left the roadway and traveled into a cornfield. The pickup rolled over and came to a rest on its top.

The driver of the SUV sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the OSHP.

The driver of the pickup truck was seriously injured, and the passenger also had life-threatening injuries.

All three were taken to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center for treatment.

OVI is believed to be a factor in this crash. Troopers suspect the driver of the SUV was driving impaired.

The crash remains under investigation.

