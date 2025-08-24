3 pets dead, 2 unaccounted for after fire destroys Xenia home

The American Red Cross is helping a woman after a fire destroyed a Xenia home on Saturday.

XENIA — Three pets were found dead after a house fire in Xenia Saturday evening, according to the Xenia Fire Division.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire occurred in the 200 block of Colorado Drive after 7 p.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an off-duty Xenia Township firefighter was in the area and saw the home on fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire throughout the house.

A woman was inside the house, but escaped.

Xenia Fire Division Lieutenant Corey Stroup told News Center 7 that medics treated the woman for a burn injury, but she did not go to the hospital.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the woman.

Two pets remain unaccounted for, according to the fire division.

Xenia Fire Division Deputy Chief Travis Dill said the house appears to be a total loss, and damages are estimated to be around $200,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group