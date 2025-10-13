3 teens, 1 adult arrested after deputies find them with stolen vehicle at local gas station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three teens and one adult were arrested after deputies found them with a stolen vehicle at a Montgomery County gas station.

On Saturday evening, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies located a stolen vehicle at the Marathon Gas Station at 2951 Salem Ave.

The vehicle, originally stolen out of Kettering, was parked at the gas station, and the occupants were going in and out of the store.

As deputies approached the vehicle, all four occupants fled, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies apprehended three of the occupants on scene, while the fourth was apprehended a short time later by Dayton Police officers.

Three of the offenders were found to be juveniles between 15 and 16 years old, with the last offender being 20 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three teens were transported to the Juvenile Justice Center for Obstructing Official Business (2nd-degree misdemeanor) and Receiving Stolen Property (fourth-degree felony).

The adult offender was transported to the Montgomery County Jail for Obstructing Official Business (2nd-degree misdemeanor).

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

