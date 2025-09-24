3 teens arrested after multi-county chase ends in crash on I-70

CLARK COUNTY — Three teenagers were arrested after a multi-county chase on Tuesday.
As previously reported, the chase started in Dayton around 6:50 p.m.
Dayton officers were on patrol in the area of James H. McGee Boulevard and Rosedale Drive saw a vehicle that they recognized as a possible suspect in an attempted aggravated robbery that happened on Sept. 22.
When officers got behind the suspect, it drove off at a high rate of speed, “breaking numerous traffic laws,” according to Dayton police.
The suspect vehicle crashed on I-70 as the suspects were throwing guns from the vehicle.
The vehicle was stolen out of Hamilton County with license plates that returned to a different vehicle
Two 18-year-old men and a 15-year-old male were arrested.
This story will be updated.
