3-year-old Clark County girl recovering after waiting years for heart transplant

NEW CARLISLE — A local girl is recovering in the hospital after waiting years for a heart transplant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson will walk you through a family’s journey of getting their daughter’s new heart tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Quinnley Loges’ family has had several sleepless nights and has been practically living at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Angel Gibbs said that her daughter has been a fighter since birth.

“We found out at our 20-week anatomy scan that Quinnley didn’t have both sides of her heart,” she told Patterson.

With only the left side of her heart working, they started going to a specialist.

They first started at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“Open heart surgery at five weeks when she was five weeks old, and then we had another one at six months old, hoping that that would be like our next to last step,” said Gibbs.

They also got opinions from doctors at Philadelphia and Chicago Children’s Hospitals.

Quinnley’s only chance was a heart transplant.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group