3-year-old dead after Ohio shooting

Police Lights (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A 3-year-old is dead after a shooting in Columbus on Monday morning.

Columbus police were called to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive around 8:55 a.m. on reports of a child who had shot themselves, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.

Detectives told WBNS they are still working to determine if the toddler was shot by someone or shot themselves.

