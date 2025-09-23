3-year-old shoots, kills self with unsecured gun; Mother charged

Carley Dials (Franklin County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A 3-year-old is dead after shooting himself in Columbus on Monday.

Columbus police were called to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive around 8:55 a.m. on reports of a child who had shot themselves, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The toddler, identified as Carter Smith, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said homicide detectives investigated and determined that Smith had accessed an unsecured gun inside the apartment and shot himself.

Court records say 29-year-old Carley Dials, the boy’s mother, and 31-year-old Sean Perrin were asleep.

Records allege Perrin had brought the gun to the apartment.

Dials had placed it between the mattress and the wall before going to sleep.

Perrin left before the officers arrived.

Dials was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Perrin was later arrested and charged with having weapons under disability and had a warrant for probation violation.

A judge set bond for Dials at $50,000.

Bond for Perrin was set at $750,000.

We will continue to follow this story.

