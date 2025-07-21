3-year-old taken from parent found over a month later with dyed hair

WAYNE COUNTY — A 3-year-old girl taken from her custodial parent has been found safe over a month later.

In June, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they believe 3-year-old Ariana Mullin was taken by her maternal grandmother, 66-year-old Anna Mullin.

Ariana was last seen on June 4.

On July 15, Ariana was found in the care of Anna at a home in Indianapolis.

Kosciusko County Detectives took custody of Ariana and reunited her with her custodial parent.

Detectives reported that Ariana’s hair had been dyed black, likely to alter her appearance.

Although no arrests have yet been made, Kosciusko County authorities have indicated that criminal charges related to interference with custody will be pursued.

We will continue to follow this story.

