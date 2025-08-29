30 students taken to hospital after Ohio school district evacuated

ASHLAND, Ohio — Dozens of students at an Ohio school district were taken to the hospital on Friday.

More than two dozen students at the Mapleton Local School District began to complain of illness early Friday, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

Mapleton Local Schools said symptoms included headaches, nausea, and dizziness.

Multiple ambulances responded and took 30 students to seven hospitals.

Deputies said the children are expected to be okay, and it is not known at this time what caused the illness.

Students will be allowed to return for their belongings after 6 p.m. on Friday.

