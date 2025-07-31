30-year-old man dead after being hit by vehicle while running across street

Police lights
30-year-old man dead after being hit by vehicle while running across street FILE PHOTO. (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A 30-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while running across a street late Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Polaris Parkway in Columbus on reports of a person who was struck by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

30-year-old Travon Wilford was running across Polaris Parking outside of the crosswalk and against the traffic signal, according to police.

Wilford was then struck by a vehicle heading west on the road, WBNS-10 TV reported.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 10:19 p.m.

A public safety dispatcher told WBNS-10 TV that the driver of the vehicle who struck Wilford stayed on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!