30-year-old Ohio man pleads guilty to conspiring to sex traffic children

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man pleaded guilty to conspiring to sex traffic children by “paying” for sex with a minor in the U.S District Court.
Jonathan Malachi Washington, 30, of Cincinnati, solicited sex acts from a 15-year-old girl through a co-conspirator in November 2023, according to a spokesperson.
Washington allegedly drove the victim to his apartment in Cincinnati for commercial sex.
While Washington and the victim were gone, the co-conspirator allegedly posted on Snapchat that he had “Pimped out his girl.”
When Washington returned with the victim, he paid the co-conspirator $400 to $500 in counterfeit money.
In September 2024, Washington was charged federally.
Washington pleaded guilty to a bill of information that charges him with one count of conspiring to sex traffic children.
His sentencing will be held at a future hearing.
