30-year-old woman hurt in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A woman was hurt in a shooting in Dayton Sunday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 6:05 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of King’s Mill Court on reports of a shooting.

When officer’s arrived they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatning gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini with Dayton Police Department.

She was taken to an area hospital.

Police said their were inconsistences with her story when officers tried to investigate what happened.

In a 911 call the woman repeats “I’m bleeding out.”

The dispatcher asks her several times who shot her and she does not answer.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

