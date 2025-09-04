31-year-old woman hospitalized after rollover crash at busy Clark Co. intersection

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A woman was injured after a rollover crash at a busy Clark County intersection on Wednesday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, state troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 6:45 a.m. to Enon Road and Lower Valley Pike on reports of a crash.

An initial investigation revealed that a 31-year-old woman drove a 2023 Hyundai Tucson on Lower Valley Pike. At that time, a 2016 Ford Fusion was going north on Enon Road, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The Hyundai and Ford collided within the intersection, and the Hyundai overturned on its side.

Medics transported the 31-year-old woman to an area hospital with minor injuries. The 33-year-old man was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Rollover crash in Bethel Township Photo contributed by iWitness7 viewer (Dana Rothery)

