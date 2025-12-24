32-year-old man, 30-year-old woman identified after alleged murder-suicide in Ohio county

Man, woman found dead during welfare check in Ohio home, police say

HOCKING COUNTY — A man and a woman were identified after being found dead inside a home on Monday morning, after an alleged murder-suicide.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Jordan Chaffin, and the man was identified as 32-year-old Coty Chaffin, according to our news partners, WBNS.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Logan Police Department received a call requesting a welfare check on a woman living in Hocking County.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the living room and a woman in the kitchen.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Logan Police Department.

Based on the evidence found at the scene, the Logan Police Department said the findings are consistent with a murder-suicide.

Officers say they found a gun close to the man, WBNS reported.

