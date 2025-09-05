32-year-old man dies after cliff diving in Ohio, sheriff says

PORTAGE COUNTY — A 32-year-old man died after cliff diving last weekend in Ohio.

Deputies said that a 32-year-old man was with his girlfriend at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Portage County on August 30.

He performed a somersault off a 20-foot cliff down into the quarry, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The man has been identified as Skyler Correll.

An on-duty lifeguard witnessed the jump and said that Correll’s face and chest smacked the water, and he went under, WOIO said.

A second lifeguard went into the water and brought the man back up.

They pulled him onto a board and started CPR.

Medics arrived and transported Correll to a hospital, where he died, WOIO reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

