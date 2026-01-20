33 animals rescued from filth, darkness, neglect; man arrested

DAYTON — Over 30 animals were rescued from severe, prolonged neglect in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Jan. 16, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 31 cats, one dog, and one opossum from a home in the 1000 block of Old Orchard Avenue.

Humane society agents entered the home and found it had no running water. Trash and animal feces were piled throughout the home, in some areas rising toward the ceiling.

Several dead animals were found in the home.

Animals were confined in cramped cages, traps, and carriers, many living on top of layers of their own waste.

TRENDING STORIES:

These animals had been living in filth, darkness, and neglect for an extended period, the humane society said.

Eight cats were found in a storage unit, where they were confined in cages and left without care.

The unit was not temperature-controlled.

The homeowner, Gale Leibrock, was found sleeping in his car, unable to live inside the home due to its conditions.

The Humane Society said every animal was extremely ill, showing signs of severe neglect, infection, injuries, and parasite infestation.

The shelter said they understand that situations like this often involve underlying mental health struggles, and a social worker responds to the scene.

The City of Dayton has since condemned the residence, and police arrested Leibrock in connection with the investigation.

He is facing charges related to animal cruelty and neglect, concealed carry of a weapon, obstructing official business, and falsification.

Currently, Leibrock is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Gale Leibrock (Montgomery County Jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group