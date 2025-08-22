34 arrested after police, ICE operation at area nightclub

Police lights
Police lights FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

FAIRFIELD — Over 30 people were arrested after law enforcement agencies conducted an operation at an area nightclub.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The operation took place on Aug. 16 in and around the Sabor Peruano Nightclub in the 7200 block of Dixie Highway.

It included the Fairfield Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and federal law enforcement partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said it was initiated in response to recent violence linked to the club, including two shootings over the past two months.

Investigations revealed that many individuals involved in the incidents at the Sabor Peruano Night Club were in the country illegally.

This prompted the involvement of ICE in the operation.

During the operation, 34 people who were in the country illegally were arrested.

Police said despite efforts to address concerns, the club’s ownership had not taken sufficient steps to resolve ongoing issues.

All arrested are currently booked in the Butler County Jail pending further action by federal immigration authorities.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!