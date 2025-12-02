34-year-old dead after stabbing in Dayton

Dayton police cruiser Mike Campbell/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 34-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Dayton on Tuesday.

Around 7:15 a.m. Dayton police were called to the 1900 block of Elsmere Avenue for a stabbing, according to Lt. Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, Sheldon said.

A person of interest was located at the scene and taken into custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

