34-year-old dead after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — A 34-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Dayton on Tuesday.
Around 7:15 a.m. Dayton police were called to the 1900 block of Elsmere Avenue for a stabbing, according to Lt. Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, Sheldon said.
A person of interest was located at the scene and taken into custody.
