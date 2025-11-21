35-year-old man arrested after smoke in basement of apartment building

DAYTON — A 35-year-old man has been arrested on drug charges in Dayton.

The Dayton Police Department assisted the Dayton Fire Department on a fire assistance call on Thursday, Nov. 20, according to Sergeant Jason Rhodes of the Dayton Police Department.

The call came out around 4 pm for smoke in the basement of an apartment building in the 2000 block of Emerson Ave., according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

The dispatcher said that some of the units in the apartment were evacuated.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A large amount of narcotics and several guns were found during the initial investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing with the Dayton Police Department’s Major Case Unit.

