35-year-old man arrested after smoke in basement of apartment building

DAYTON — A 35-year-old man has been arrested on drug charges in Dayton.
The Dayton Police Department assisted the Dayton Fire Department on a fire assistance call on Thursday, Nov. 20, according to Sergeant Jason Rhodes of the Dayton Police Department.
The call came out around 4 pm for smoke in the basement of an apartment building in the 2000 block of Emerson Ave., according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.
The dispatcher said that some of the units in the apartment were evacuated.
A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
A large amount of narcotics and several guns were found during the initial investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing with the Dayton Police Department’s Major Case Unit.
