35-year-old man dies in paraglider crash

35-year-old man dies in paraglider crash
By WHIO Staff

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A 35-year-old man is dead after a paraglider crash on Sunday morning.

Around 9:35 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to a reported paraglider crash off U.S. Route 52 near Earl Thomas Conley Park in Scioto County, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

OSHP said that witnesses reported that the paraglider fell from the sky while flying over a field near the Ohio River.

The pilot, identified as 35-year-old Timothy Williams, of Byron, Georgia, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

