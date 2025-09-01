35-year-old man dies in paraglider crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A 35-year-old man is dead after a paraglider crash on Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 9:35 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to a reported paraglider crash off U.S. Route 52 near Earl Thomas Conley Park in Scioto County, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Off-duty Ohio police officer dies in golf cart crash
- Large gatherings, ‘multiple incidents’ prompt police presence near University of Dayton
- 45-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Northern Miami Valley
OSHP said that witnesses reported that the paraglider fell from the sky while flying over a field near the Ohio River.
The pilot, identified as 35-year-old Timothy Williams, of Byron, Georgia, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, WBNS-10 TV reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group