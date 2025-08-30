35-year-old man hit, killed by minivan in Ohio

ROSS COUNTY — A 35-year-old man is dead after being hit by a minivan in Ohio on Friday.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 5:45 a.m. to a crash in Ross County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

OSHP has identified the victim as Frankie Bostwick, 35, from Chillicothe.

An initial investigation showed that a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander was going south on State Route 159 when the driver hit Bostwick.

State troopers say that the driver left the scene, abandoning his minivan in Chillicothe.

Medics transported Bostwick to the hospital, where he died.

The driver was eventually found and is being held in Ross County, OSHP told WBNS.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.

