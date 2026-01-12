37-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting; Ohio BCI investigating

EUCLID, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened late Sunday evening in the 1400 block of E. 219th St in Euclid, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
A man was shot by Euclid police around 11:30 p.m. and died from his injuries.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as 37-year-old Robert Riddlebarger of Euclid, WOIO-19 reported.
The Ohio BCI confirmed that no officers were injured in the shooting.
