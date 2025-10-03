38-year-old man at center of Tipp City death investigation identified

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Police have identified the man at the center of a death investigation.

Derek Helmick, 38, was identified by police on Friday.

As previously reported, an investigation into Helmick’s death was launched after he died at an apartment in the 700 block of Larch Street early Thursday morning.

“At this time, we want to assure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident. There is no known threat to the community,” Tipp City police said in an update on Friday.

Police also said the case involves “multiple factors and requires a comprehensive evaluation to determine the circumstances and cause of death.”

Helmick’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy was completed. Now, investigators are waiting for further test results.

Police have not revealed any initial circumstances believed to be involved in Helmick’s death.

“Complex death scenes necessitate many steps, including the collection and careful analysis of evidence, as well as the completion and review of forensic testing. These processes take time, and we are committed to ensuring that accurate and complete information is provided to the family of Mr. Helmick,” police wrote.

As previously reported, the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were both called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

