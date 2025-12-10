39-year-old man detained by ICE, accused of violating final removal order

BUTLER COUNTY — A 39-year-old man convicted sex offender, was arrested by police for violating a final removal order.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that 39-year-old Magdiel Lopez Rodriquez of Hamilton has a final order of removal outstanding since October 2021, according to a spokesperson.

Rodriguez, originally from Cuba, was not residing at the location that he provided to the Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Notification Division (S.O.R.N.) following his conviction of sexual battery.

He also gave a false address to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Rodrigez was arrested when he came to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a detective regarding the discrepancies in his reported address.

He was arrested on an active ICE detainer as well as an Adult Parole Authority Holder.

Additional charges related to S.O.R.N. violations are forthcoming from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said Rodriguez’s actions were disgraceful.

“In Butler County, we will not tolerate that. We will work with our federal partners every single day to make sure offenders like this are found, held accountable, and removed,” said Jones.

