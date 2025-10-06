39-year-old man seriously injured after falling off motorcycle, skidding across road in Dayton

DAYTON — A 39-year-old man was seriously injured after he fell off his motorcycle and skidded across the road in Dayton over the weekend.

Just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to reports of a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Xenia Ave and Keowee Street.

A 2002 Red Suzuki motorcycle, operated by 39-year-old Shawn Lorenzen of Dayton, was heading west on Xenia Ave, according to a crash report from Dayton police.

Lorenzen then lost control and fell off his motorcycle, before skidding about 50 feet. He stopped underneath a Ford Edge that was stopped at the stoplight at the intersection.

The motorcycle skidded on its right side across Keowwee Street, went over the curb, and stopped in the grass.

Lorenzen told police that his throttle was stuck, according to the crash report. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Lorenzen was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Edge was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

