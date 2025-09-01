3rd victim dies in Ohio shooting, suspect ‘critically injured’

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Three people have now died in a shooting in a Cincinnati neighborhood on Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Beacon Street in Mount Washington around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to our news partner WCPO.

When officers arrived, they found four people shot. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics transported the other two people shot to UC Medical Center, one of whom died from their injuries there.

The three victims have been identified as Bemnet Deresse, 27, Eden Adugna, 22, and Feven Adugna, 20.

The other “critically injured” person taken to the hospital is believed to be the suspect. Police told WCPO that the suspect attempted suicide.

“He shot himself, attempted to take his own life. So we still have to let the investigation play out. So we have a lot of unknown questions at this time,” Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said. “Truly a tragedy today. The pain is very widespread, being felt by those involved, by our officers, by the residential community here. It’s very sad.”

The shooting, which happened both inside and outside of a home, remains under investigation.

