4 area students hospitalized after crash involving school bus

School Bus (aceshot - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WEST CHESTER — Four students were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus in Butler County on Monday, according to WLWT-5 TV and WKRC-12 TV.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. along State Route 747 near Tylersville Road in West Chester.

A box truck hit a Lakota Local Schools bus with middle school students on board, both stations reported.

Four of the students were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

