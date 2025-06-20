4 arrested, stolen car, drugs seized after violent crime blitz

Stolen car recovered (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office )
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A targeted enforcement in high-crime areas resulted in the four arrests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office carried out a “Violent Crimes Blitz.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The blitz is a targeted patrol in high-crime areas, according to a social media post.

Investigators made four arrests, including two felony arrests for drug-related crimes.

A stolen vehicle, gun, and various types of drugs were also recovered.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!