4 dead, 11 injured after vehicle crashes into bar in police chase

YBOR MAJOR CRASH
By WHIO Staff

YBOR, Fla. — Four people are dead, and nearly a dozen were hurt after a car crashed into a bar during a police chase in Florida.

The crash happened in the Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Tampa police were monitoring a vehicle driving recklessly on I-275.

The driver continued to drive recklessly at a high rate of speed.

The same vehicle was spotted street racing earlier in the night, according to Tampa police.

Around 12:45 a.m., police began to chase the vehicle and attempted an unsuccessful PIT maneuver as the driver continued at a high rate of speed.

Police stopped the chase.

The driver continued to speed, lost control, and crashed into a business, hitting more than a dozen people who were outside.

Three people died at the scene, a fourth victim died at the hospital, Tampa police said.

A fifth victim is in critical condition. Eight additional victims are being treated at hospitals and are stable.

All victims are adults.

The suspect was detained on scene and has been identified as 22-year-old Silas Sampson.

We will continue to follow this story.

