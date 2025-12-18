4 dogs killed, home destroyed after fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Several dogs are dead, and a home is destroyed after a fire in Miamisburg on Tuesday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Miami Valley Fire District (MVFD) responded around 10:30 a.m. to the 9500 block of Dayton-Cincinnati Pike on a reported house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a back building fully engulfed and heavy smoke, according to a MVFD spokesperson.

The home is a total loss, and four dogs died in the fire.

Firefighters dealt with a limited water supply and an unmarked, broken fire hydrant while fighting this fire, the spokesperson said.

“The closest fire hydrant was 1300 feet away, which requires fire engines to access,” the spokesperson said. “Once the engines and hose were in place, the crew found that the hydrant was inoperable due to a previous auto accident. The hydrant was not marked out of service.”

They requested water tankers while they accessed the next fire hydrant which was further away.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

