4 gambling machines seized during raid of local from pool hall

By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — A pool hall in Huber Heights was raided on Thursday.

The Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) conducted the search warrant at Action Palace, at 5605 Old Troy Pike.

Agents played the machines on multiple occasions and got cash payouts, according to a spokesperson with the OIU.

They also saw other players receive cash payouts.

While conducting a search warrant, agents seized four gambling machines and $1,000.

Four administrative violation notices were issued against the pool hall’s liquor permit for gambling violations, the spokesperson said.

Criminal summons were also issued against the holder of the liquor permit for gambling and operating a gambling house.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

