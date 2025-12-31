4 hospitalized after early morning fire in Mercer County

Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency. A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump.

MERCER COUNTY — Several people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in a duplex in Celina early Tuesday morning, according to our media partner WCSM Radio.

Celina fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the 100 block of Margo Lane after 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that everyone had evacuated the duplex safely.

The fire started inside a bedroom on one side of the complex.

Celina fire crews said one person was inside the bedroom at the time, but was rescued by another occupant.

That patient was transported to a local hospital with burn injuries; however, their current status is unknown.

Three other people who were inside the apartment were hospitalized for evaluation and treatment, according to our news partner.

The damage was primarily contained to one bedroom, but smoke damage was reported on both sides of the duplex.

This fire remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

