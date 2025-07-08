4 hospitalized after shooting during Fourth of July block party in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Four people were shot during a Fourth of July block party in Dayton late Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 11:55 p.m. in the area of West Grand Avenue and Catalpa Drive.

The spokesperson said that at the time of the shooting, a large block party was taking place in the area.

Four people sustained gunshot injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. It is unclear how serious these injuries are.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said two of those victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicles.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call (937) 333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP. You can also submit a tip online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

