4 hurt after chemical release, explosion at dairy plant

LONDON, Ky. — Four people were hurt after an explosion at a Kentucky business.

The explosion happened early Wednesday morning at the Borden dairy plant, according to the London-Laurel Co. Economic Development Authority.

The chemical invovled was identified by the London Fire Department as Hyperflex, an acid sanitizer, which contains phosphoric acid and nitric acid.

Firefighters said the chemical is corrosive and can cause serious injuries.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

