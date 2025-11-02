4 injured after shooting near bar in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Four people were hurt in an overnight shooting near a bar in Cincinnati, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine, which is located near a bar and a brewery.

Three men and one woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Information about any suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting can contact CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

