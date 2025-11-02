4 injured after shooting near bar in Ohio

Dayton police lights
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Four people were hurt in an overnight shooting near a bar in Cincinnati, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine, which is located near a bar and a brewery.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three men and one woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Information about any suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting can contact CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!