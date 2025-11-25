4 men arrested for trespassing at former power plant, sheriff says

By WHIO Staff

CLERMONT COUNTY — Four men were arrested after being accused of trespassing at a former Ohio power plant.

Deputies arrested four men at the William H. Zimmer Power Station at U.S. 52 in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said that recent interest on social media led to an increase in young adults and juveniles entering the property.

The suspects would attempt to “capture photos and videos for online content,” the sheriff’s office said.

All four were caught during a routine check of the facility.

Each man is from Illinois. They were charged with a felony count of aggravated trespass.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a fifth individual, whose location is currently unknown, the sheriff’s office stated.

The four men are being held without bond at the Clermont County Jail.

Their first scheduled court appearance is today at the Clermont County Municipal Court.

