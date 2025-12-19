4 Ohio National Guard members save woman’s life while on patrol in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company, Ohio Army National Guard, are recognized for lifesaving actions at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, 2025. While conducting a routine patrol, Staff Sgt. Jered Moran, Sgt. James Nelson, Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle and Spc. Gogo Simitcievski responded to a civilian in medical distress and performed CPR for more than six minutes until emergency medical personnel arrived. The woman was successfully revived and transported for further medical care. About 2,400 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Cano)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of Ohio National Guard members saved the life of a 34-year-old woman last week while on a Joint Task Force D.C. mission in Washington, D.C.

Four soldiers from the 323rd Military Police Company were on routine patrol when they heard a husband calling for help, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

The soldiers, Staff Sgt. Jered Moran, Sgt. James Nelson, Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle and Spc. Gogo Simitcievski, immediately ran approximately the length of a football field to assist.

Upon arriving, the soldiers found the woman unresponsive in the driver’s seat of her car. They quickly determined she had no pulse and was not breathing.

WOIO reported that the team began performing CPR and rescue breaths in shifts for about 6 minutes until an ambulance arrived.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The men were recognized for the life-saving work at a small ceremony this week.

