4 people displaced, 1 pet dead after fire in area neighborhood

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) is investigating a house fire that left four people displaced and a family pet dead.

On Saturday afternoon, CFD responded to a house fire in Pleasant Ridge just after 5 p.m. at the 3000 block of Troy Avenue, according to our news partner, WCPO.

Upon arriving, crews began battling a fire on the first floor of the house.

Crews rescued two cats from the house.

Despite life-saving attempts, one of the cats died at the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Two adults and two children were displaced from the house and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The damage to the house is estimated to be $200,000, said CFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

