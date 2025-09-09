4 people hospitalized, 3 flown by medical helicopter after crash

BROWN COUNTY — Four people were hospitalized, three of whom had to be flown by a medical helicopter after a crash on Monday morning.
Around 7:54 a.m. Monday, troopers with the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 32 and U.S. 62 in Brown County on reports of a two-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota Tacoma driven by 29-year-old Noah Bentley of Wheelersburg was driving westbound on SR 32.
A Ford E-350 passenger van, driven by 66-year-old Kathy England of Fayetteville, was traveling northbound on U.S. 62.
Bentley failed to stop at a red traffic signal and struck the Ford van in the intersection.
Bentley, England, and her two passengers, 40-year-old Timothy Phillips of Russellville and 39-year-old Joshua Dickson of Georgetown, were all seriously injured.
Bentley, Dickson, and Phillips were flown by Medical Helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. England was transported by medics to Adams County Medical Center for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
