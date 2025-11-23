4 puppies dumped at area dog park; Authorities looking for those responsible

Puppies dumped at park (Auglaize County Dog Warden)
By WHIO Staff

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The Auglaize County Dog Warden’s office is looking for the people responsible for abandoning four puppies overnight.

The 2-month-old puppies were dumped in the dog park at the Lake Loramie State Campground Saturday night, according to a spokesperson with the dog warden’s office.

The dog park is the only area of the campground located in Auglaize County, so the office will be asking for help from Shelby County.

“We are looking for the person who had these puppies and dumped them. I will tell you now we will be pursuing charges,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact the dog warden’s office at 419-302-8303.

The spokesperson said these puppies will be up for adoption or fostering immediately.

