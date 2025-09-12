4 shopping plazas in one Ohio county broken into in less than a week

Police car lights
By WHIO Staff

STARK COUNTY — Police in Stark County are investigating after four retail plazas were vandalized in less than a week.

On Tuesday, windows and glass doors were shattered at two businesses at Belden Crossing Park in Jackson Township, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

The two businesses, Lovely Nails and Yankee Candle, had their registers and drawers ransacked.

One day prior, on Sept. 8, at least five other break-ins and vandalisms were reported in Canton.

As WOIO reported, five businesses were hit in two adjacent shopping plazas off of 30th Street N.W. around 2 a.m.

The majority of those businesses also had their windows and doors damaged. Their cash registers were also tampered with or completely removed, and they reported missing or damaged money boxes.

Another breaking and entering incident was reported on Sept. 8 at a nail salon in Plain Township.

When deputies arrived, they found the front window smashed out, WOIO reported.

At this time, investigators in Stark County have not confirmed if the break-ins are connected.

No arrests have been made, according to WOIO.

