4 taken to hospital after crash involving school van

Emergency lights on a us police car Oliver Helbig/Getty Images (Oliver Helbig/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — Four people were hurt after a crash involving a school van on Thursday.

A sedan was traveling on South Union Road when it approached a stop sign and failed to yield to a Valley View Schools transportation van traveling on State Route 4, according to Moraine police.

Two people in the van, one of whom was a student, were hurt.

Two in the sedan were also hurt.

Injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

