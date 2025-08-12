4 taken to hospital after house fire

DAYTON, Ky — Four people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in northern Kentucky on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 8 a.m., crews responded to a home in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue in Dayton, Kentucky, just miles from downtown Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bellevue-Dayton Fire Chief Brent Schafer said crews had to ask for help from three neighboring agencies, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

WCPO spoke with a man who lived at the home.

He said his nonverbal son with autism was taken to Cincinnati Children’s.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group