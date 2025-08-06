4-Vehicle crash involving 2 semis shuts down busy highway in Darke Co.

Semi Crash State Route 49 PHOTO: Courtesy of Jim Comer
By WHIO Staff

ARCANUM — A 4-vehicle chain reaction crash closed part of State Route 49 near Arcanum Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred when a White Chevrolet SUV was stopped to make a turn onto Delisle-Fourman Road.

Deputies with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said a semi failed to stop in time, struck the back of another semi, which was then pushed into the back of a black car and then into the back of the white SUV.

The crash caused traffic to be halted in both lanes while investigators worked the scene.

There were no injuries, according to deputies. However, all vehicles suffered moderate damage.

